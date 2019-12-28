Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $90,475.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,389 shares of company stock worth $5,786,569. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

