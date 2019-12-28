Analysts Set $11.75 Target Price for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

