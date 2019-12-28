Analysts Set ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Target Price at $20.40

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,382. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $310.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

