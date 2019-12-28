Analysts Set BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Target Price at $7.67

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE BB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 5,254,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,395. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.75. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 440,775 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.2% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

