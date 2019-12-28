Analysts Set Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Price Target at $8.50

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

GLAD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 129,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,487. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

