Analysts Set Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) PT at $1.00

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTEC. Roth Capital lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ NTEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 272,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

