Analysts Set Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) PT at $2.33

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

QES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 16,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,095. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.25.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

