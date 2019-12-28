Analysts Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) PT at C$13.04

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:VII opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.09.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.88 million. Research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

