AnarchistsPrime Price Tops $0.0001 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

