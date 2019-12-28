AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.88 Million

Brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $71.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.75 million and the highest is $73.00 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $91.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $281.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.28 million to $281.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $301.54 million, with estimates ranging from $299.27 million to $303.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

