Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BUD stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 794,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,095. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.