Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $746.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

