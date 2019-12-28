Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 28th total of 750,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Anixter International news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $23,623,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 188.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 270,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 107,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anixter International by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 90,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE AXE opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

