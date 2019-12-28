Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.39

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 20930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXE. TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Anixter International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $679,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixter International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixter International (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.