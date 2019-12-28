Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a payout ratio of 99.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 1,057,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

