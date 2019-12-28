Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

AMEH stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $659.82 million, a PE ratio of 126.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.87.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Sim acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 38,600 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $649,638.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 361,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

