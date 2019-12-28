Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 12.5%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.40, 362,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 136,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,282.52%.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

