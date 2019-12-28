Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.