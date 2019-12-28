Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Financial Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.15 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.87 -$2.15 million $0.53 21.74

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14% Applied Optoelectronics -19.57% -8.12% -5.31%

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

