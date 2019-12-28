Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 642,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

APTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 138,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.24. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

