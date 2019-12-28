Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE APTV opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. Aptiv has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

