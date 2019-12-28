Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was down 9.3% during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.53, approximately 2,102,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 632% from the average daily volume of 287,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

