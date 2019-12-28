ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market cap of $71,733.00 and $62.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 165.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

