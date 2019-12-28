ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.