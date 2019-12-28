ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $294,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

