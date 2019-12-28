Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,683,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 463,634 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 50.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 190,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

