Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 6%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 100,116 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 164,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.