Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 860,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 162.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.45 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.