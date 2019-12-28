Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.