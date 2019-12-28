ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.05

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.054 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ARKG stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 237,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,359. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

