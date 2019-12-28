Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

