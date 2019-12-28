Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 467,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.15.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 101.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

