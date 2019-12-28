Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1509 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Arrow Dogs of the World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. Arrow Dogs of the World ETF has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

