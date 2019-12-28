Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (DWAT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.19 on January 2nd

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:DWAT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Arrow DWA Tactical ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.56.

