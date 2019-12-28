Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.31

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 13696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

