Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Receives GBX 237.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders bought a total of 10,133 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913 over the last ninety days.

ARW stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 262.40 ($3.45). 69,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.26. The company has a market cap of $464.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

