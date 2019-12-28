Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,176 shares of company stock worth $12,715,804. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $148,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $64.93. 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.