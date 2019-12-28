Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 804,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

