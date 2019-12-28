ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ASML by 74.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.67. 316,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. ASML has a twelve month low of $147.38 and a twelve month high of $298.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts predict that ASML will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

