Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.01

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and traded as high as $77.70. Assura shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 703,794 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

