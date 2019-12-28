Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.13 on Friday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $954.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.