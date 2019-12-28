Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 28th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atento by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 148,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 272,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atento by 18.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Atento stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATTO. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

