Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE:ATH opened at $47.03 on Friday. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Athene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

