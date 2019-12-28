Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Trading 10.5% Higher

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 138,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 361,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.