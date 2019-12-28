ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 173,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.63. 30,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,599. The stock has a market cap of $890.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

