Augur (REP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Augur has a market capitalization of $103.35 million and $4.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $9.40 or 0.00127981 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. During the last week, Augur has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDEX, Kraken, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Crex24, BitBay, Gatecoin, Koinex, Mercatox, GOPAX, BX Thailand, ABCC, Zebpay, Liqui, Poloniex, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gate.io, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

