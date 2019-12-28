Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 172,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $544,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 25.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

