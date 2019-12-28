Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.99. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,542,751 shares changing hands.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.