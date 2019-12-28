Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Update

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.43 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

