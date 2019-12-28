Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,713,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,343 shares.The stock last traded at $170.35 and had previously closed at $169.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

